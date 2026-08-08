Jaxon Wiggins Looking to Find Consistency at Triple-A
Jaxon Wiggins struggled in his latest start, giving up five runs in 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. In his last five starts with Iowa, Wiggins has given up at least three earned runs in each start. Wiggins has been dealing with right elbow inflammation and it caused him to miss about two months of this season. The 24-year-old is the Cubs No. 5 overall prospect and has a 60-grade fastball with a 55-grade slider and a 50-grade changeup. Wiggins has struggled this season coming back from his elbow inflammation and is having a bit of a tough go lately with Iowa. Wiggins has major league stuff but he is looking to get into a rhythm after missing so much time. In Triple-A at age 24, it's a good sign for Wiggins and the Cubs, but he might need more time in the minors before he makes his MLB debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball