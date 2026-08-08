Adley Rutschman to Begin a Rehab Assignment on Saturday
Adley Rutschman (wrist) will start a minor-league rehab assignment on Saturday, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Rutschman has been on the 10-day injured list since July 20 due to inflammation in his wrist, but now that he's on the verge of a rehab assignment, the 28-year-old switch-hitting backstop could be in line to make his debut with Boston at some point next week, barring a setback. Once he's back in the big leagues, the former first overall pick from Oregon State University will be the Red Sox's starting catcher as they look to stay hot and earn a berth in the playoffs. Boston gave up quite the prospect haul to acquire Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, so they are banking on him returning to the form he had in Baltimore in his first couple of years in the majors. Rutschman has been an injury disappointment the last two seasons, and he has hit .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored in 67 games and 284 plate appearances in 2026. He's rostered in 70% of Yahoo leagues after fading since the start of the 2025 season.
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo