Grant Taylor Is a Strong Add for Saves and Strikeouts
Grant Taylor has been one of the better strikeout arms on the wire all year, and the deadline made his saves path more interesting. He owns a 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings, with a 33.2% strikeout rate that sits in the 97th percentile. Seranthony Dominguez is gone, traded to Seattle, but Taylor still isn't being used like a one-inning closer. He worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings on August 2 and two more on August 6, a reminder that Chicago will deploy him when the game needs him, not just in the ninth. That caps the save total, which sits at five, but it also makes the ratios and strikeouts useful even between chances. Taylor is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues, and RotoBaller still has him as a 12-team add. Managers chasing saves with strikeout help should be interested.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller