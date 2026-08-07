Aug 7, 2026, 10:32 PM ET

The Athletics have fired general manager David Forst on Friday, according to Ken Rosenthal. They've decided to mutually part ways with Forst, who had an expiring contract that ended after 2026. The A's have named Dan Feinstein as the interim general manager while the team begins a search for a new GM. Forst was hired by the A's as a scout in 2000 and worked alongside Billy Beane as the assistant GM in 2004. Forst put together an exciting young ballclub that surprised people last season. Unfortunately, the A's weren't able to capture the same magic in 2026. Many of the young stars are struggling, and only the Colorado Rockies have a worse ERA in the league. It's unclear if the poor performance this season led to Forst's exit or if they planned to move on anyway as they creep closer to their eventual home in Las Vegas.