Cam Smith Seeing it Well in August, Homers Twice Against Padres
Cam Smith kept his strong start to the month of August going in Friday's 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three runs scored, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .222 and his OPS to .686. Both of Smith's home runs on the night were of the solo variety, with his first one coming in the second inning off lefty starter Robbie Ray, and his second coming in the sixth frame off lefty reliever Yuki Matsui. It was Smith's second multi-homer performance of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old former 14th overall pick in 2024 from Florida State University has lowered his strikeout rate to 24.1% in his second MLB season, but the results haven't really followed. On the bright side, Smith is now up to 15 home runs on the year, and he is now 10-for-20 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, and five runs scored in a small sample size of six games to begin August. Fantasy managers desperate for some power in deeper leagues might want to look Smith's way if he stays hot this month. He's rostered in just 9% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com