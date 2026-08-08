Angel Martinez Drives in Six, Heating Up in August
Angel Martinez nearly accounted for all of the team's runs in their 8-2 victory on the road on Friday night against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. Martinez went 2-for-5 at the plate with a grand slam, a career-high six RBI, and a strikeout. The 24-year-old had a two-run single in the first inning and then hit a grand slam in the fifth inning. Martinez struggled upon his return from the injured list in July, going hitless in 19 plate appearances with no walks and four strikeouts in six games played. The 24-year-old Dominican switch-hitter has flipped a switch so far in August, though, going 7-for-20 (.350) with a homer, two doubles, nine RBI, and three runs scored in six games played. Martinez is now batting .231/.266/.424 on the season with a career-best .690 OPS, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 31 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 78 games and 284 plate appearances in his third year in the majors with Cleveland. He has a modest strikeout rate of 22.5%, but he has walked a career-low 2.8% of the time in 2026. If Martinez stays hot, he's worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues, and he's rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com