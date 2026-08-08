Joey Bart to Miss Over a Month of Action
Joey Bart (hand) is set to miss "over a month" of action while recovering from a left-hand fracture. The 29-year-old catcher, who was recently acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline, was hit on the hand by a pitch last Thursday, likely sidelining him for most of the rest of the season. In fact, there is a chance that Bart's season may be over if there are any setbacks. With only six weeks remaining in the season, everything has to go according to plan in order for him to provide any fantasy value. With Kyle Teel also out of action with a high ankle sprain of his own, manager Will Venable said that the catcher position would be a fluid one for the rest of the season. That means we will likely see a mixture of both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo taking turns behind the plate. Both remaining backstops have struggled to do much of anything offensively this season, and if either were to show some semblance of offensive prowess, they could run away with the job here, as the White Sox are looking to win the American League Central title and could use some stability behind the plate.
Source: James Fegan
Source: James Fegan