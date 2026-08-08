Jonah Tong a Good Stash Candidate Despite Rough Last Start
Jonah Tong had a rough outing in his last start for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, giving up five home runs and five earned runs in five innings pitched. Tong has pitched with mixed results for Triple-A Syracuse this season, going 3-6 overall with a 5.46 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. He does have 103 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings which is a good sign that he has greater than a strikeout per inning. Tong had a three-game stint with the big league club earlier this season out of the bullpen and allowed four earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Tong, however, has pitched primarily as a starter at the Triple-A level and has struggled to find his top-notch form. It's still worth monitoring Tong because he could be a useful pitcher if he is given a shot to start again for the Mets. The 23-year-old right-hander has shown flashes at the major league level and could be good if called upon again.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball