Luke Adams Slumping at Triple-A Nashville
Luke Adams has gone into a prolonged slump to start off the month of August, hitting .167 in six games this month. At this point it's looking like a longshot for Adams to contribute to the big league club. The 22-year-old right-handed hitter is best left on the waiver wire at this point as he looks to right himself at the plate at the Triple-A level. He is the No. 13 prospect for the Brewers at this point so he is not looking like a priority add to the team late this season. He does have decent power and a solid bat, hitting 15 homers this year between two minor league teams with 39 RBI in 209 at bats while hitting .254. The Brewers look like they have infield prospects like Jesus Made and Jett Williams ahead of Adams in the pecking order. Next year might be the year for Adams to get a debut opportunity.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball