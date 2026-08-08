Shohei Ohtani Plays Catch on Saturday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) was able to play catch in the outfield ahead of Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per The Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee. This is a step in the right direction for Ohtani, who has been battling a knee issue for weeks. Ohtani hasn't pitched since his last start against the San Diego Padres on July 3. It sounds like he is working his way back, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be starting on the mound anytime soon. He'll continue to serve as the everyday designated hitter, but it's unclear what fantasy managers are going to get from Ohtani as a hitter for the rest of the year.
Source: Maddie Lee
Source: Maddie Lee