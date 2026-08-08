Vinnie Pasquantino Could Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) could begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as Tuesday, according to manager Matt Quatraro. Pasquantino has been sidelined since the end of July due to right wrist soreness. He underwent surgery in mid-June for a fractured hamate bone. The soreness in his wrist is likely related to the surgery, so hopefully Pasquantino can put this entire injury behind him soon. This season, Pasquantino is slashing .232/.318/.345 with six home runs and 33 RBI across 79 games. Fantasy managers seeking another slugger should consider stashing Pasquantino with his return on the horizon.
Source: Jaylon Thompson
Source: Jaylon Thompson