Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Patrick Beverley is reportedly close to an agreement with Boulazac of France's Betclic Elite, according to Sportando, citing BeBasketball. The 38-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with PAOK BC in Greece, averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals across Greek league and FIBA Europe Cup play. Beverley last played in the NBA in 2023-24 before moving to Hapoel Tel Aviv and later PAOK. He also began his pro career overseas with stops in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia before his NBA run. For fantasy purposes, there is nothing to act on here, as a move to France would keep Beverley far from NBA relevance.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando