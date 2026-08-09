Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
Gabe Vincent could still fit as a minimum-salary reunion option for the Miami Heat, according to the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman. Vincent is one of the stronger point guards left on the market, but the fantasy case is thin after he averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 35.2 percent shooting across 53 games between the Lakers and Hawks. Miami already has Davion Mitchell positioned as its primary backcourt facilitator, with Dru Smith and two-way guard Tre Donaldson also in the picture. Unless the Heat miss on bigger scoring or shooting targets, Vincent would profile as low-usage insurance rather than a fantasy-relevant add.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman