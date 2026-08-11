Nick Bosa Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis

Aug 11, 2026, 4:11 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) is now considered week-to-week because of tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee, according to Ari Meirov. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday after Bosa had missed three straight practices with soreness. The 28-year-old is still making his way back from the torn right ACL that ended his 2025 season in Week 3 against Arizona. He recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in three games before the injury. Bosa had been working his way through training camp before the soreness became an issue, and the week-to-week designation means his return to a normal practice schedule will have to wait a little longer. There has been no indication from the team that this is another ACL injury, but tendinitis in the same knee certainly gives San Francisco reason to be careful with its star pass rusher.--Bruno MuléSource: Ari Meirov