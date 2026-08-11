Anthony Richardson Sr. to Start Preseason Opener
Anthony Richardson Sr. will start Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, according to Joel A. Erickson. Richardson will play the entire first half before Riley Leonard takes over for the second. The Colts will flip that setup against Atlanta on Aug. 22, with Leonard starting the first half and Richardson finishing the game. Daniel Jones will not play in either contest, leaving plenty of snaps for Indianapolis to evaluate its backup competition. Richardson and Leonard have split second- and third-team work throughout camp, and neither has separated yet. Those reps are especially useful for Richardson after he barely saw the field in 2025. He appeared in two games before suffering a fractured orbital bone during pregame warmups in Week 6 and spending the rest of the season on injured reserve. Jones remains firmly established as the starter, so Richardson and Leonard are fighting for the No. 2 job rather than a path to immediate fantasy value.
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Source: Joel A. Erickson