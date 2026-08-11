Tyler Kolek Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Tyler Kolek is a name to watch as a potential trade candidate if the team looks for upgrades, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. New York's February move for Jose Alvarado, followed by his new three-year deal, leaves Kolek with a crowded path to backup point guard minutes behind Alvarado and Jalen Brunson, with Miles McBride also capable of handling that role. Edwards noted that Kolek improved as a shooter and defender in Year 2, though passing remains his best NBA skill. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes across 62 games last season. Kolek needs a trade or injury-created role before he matters for fantasy.
Source: James L. Edwards III
Source: James L. Edwards III