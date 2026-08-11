Jayden Reed Back at Practice After Ankle Issue
Jayden Reed (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out the previous two sessions, according to Rob Demovsky. Reed's 2025 season was basically lost to injuries, so even a short August absence gets a little more attention than it otherwise might. He broke his collarbone in Week 2 and had a lingering foot injury surgically repaired at the same time, eventually finishing with 19 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown in seven games. Green Bay still showed its confidence in Reed by signing him to a contract extension in April, and he enters this season alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden as one of the receivers expected to lead the group. It is not yet clear how much Reed did during Tuesday's practice, so calling him a full participant would be premature. The quick return is good news for fantasy managers, and for now keeps the ankle issue from looking like a lengthy camp absence. Reed is currently No. 98 overall in RotoBaller's PPR rankings.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky