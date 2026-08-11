Mack Hollins to be Phased Out of Patriots Offense in 2026?
A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots wideout Mack Hollins is not expected to have a major role in 2026. Hollins was the unsung hero for the Patriots, helping them reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. He tallied 550 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions, finishing as the WR58 in 2025. Hollins scored 89% of his fantasy points out wide last season, which is likely where Brown (86%), Doubs (83%), and Kayshon Boutte (92%) will operate this season. Although he's generally a non-factor in most fantasy leagues this season, Hollins might also struggle to contribute in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller