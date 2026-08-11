Tyler Warren Dominates in Joint Practice on Tuesday
Tyler Warren dominated in the team's joint practice on Tuesday against the New England Patriots, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. Warren was immediately productive for the Colts in 2025 after they took him 14th overall from Penn State, catching 76 of 112 targets for 817 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games to finish as the TE6 in half-PPR scoring. With quarterback Daniel Jones recovered from an Achilles tear, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out of town, and receiver Alec Pierce still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Warren's arrow is pointing firmly up heading into his second year in the NFL as one of the best TE targets in fantasy. The 24-year-old is an obvious candidate to see his role grow in the Colts' offense this year and has been impressive this spring and summer. If you don't pay the high price for the elite tight ends like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers, Warren is a totally acceptable consolation prize in the next tier down.
Source: Indianapolis Star - Joel A. Erickson
Source: Indianapolis Star - Joel A. Erickson