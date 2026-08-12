Cameron Dicker an Elite Option at Kicker in 2026
Cameron Dicker enters the 2026 season as an elite option at the position. Dicker converted 38 of 41 field goal attempts in 2025 and added 34 extra points. He finished as the fourth-best kicker in fantasy last season and could build on that as the offense is set to improve under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers ranked 20th in 2025, down from 11th in 2024, when Dicker ranked third among kickers. With their offensive line revamped and healthy, and quarterback Justin Herbert eyeing a big season, the offense should move up and down the field, which is good news for "Dicker the Kicker." There's no doubt he is among the elite at the position and should be off the board with the best of the kickers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller