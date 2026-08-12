Miles McBride Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Miles McBride did not reach a contract extension before the Aug. 11 soft deadline, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The door is not closed on a future deal, but signing after that date would make McBride ineligible to be traded before February's deadline. The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his contract at just under $4 million after averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from three across 41 games last season. He can still help as a points-and-threes guard when minutes are there, but Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson crowd the backcourt. A trade would be the real swing point for McBride's fantasy value.
Source: Stefan Bondy
Source: Stefan Bondy