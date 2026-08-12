Sam LaPorta Reminding the Lions What They Missed
Sam LaPorta missed the final eight games of 2025 with a herniated disc in his back, but once again healthy and unencumbered, he's made his presence felt throughout training camp, with senior team writer Tim Twentyman noting that he's reminded the team just how much he was missed to end the year. A day after quarterback Jared Goff called him a "stud" while speaking with the media, the two connected on back-to-back plays during a competitive portion of Tuesday's practice, following a big gain down the seam with a nine-yard touchdown. LaPorta was the TE1 as a rookie in 2023, and after a quieter second season, he was pacing as the TE7 through his first nine games of 2025. With a major role projected in Drew Petzing's tight end-friendly offense, he is RotoBaller's TE6 for 2026.
Source: Tim Twentyman
Source: Tim Twentyman