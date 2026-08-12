Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Dennis Schroder will captain Germany's 15-player roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers, with the German Basketball Federation announcing the squad Tuesday. The reigning world and European champions will face the Netherlands in Cologne on Aug. 27 before visiting Poland in Gdansk on Aug. 30. Schroder split last season between Sacramento and Cleveland, averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across 70 games. There is no fantasy angle to the qualifying window. If he remains with Cleveland, Schroder profiles as a bench source of assists and occasional threes rather than a steady fantasy option.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops