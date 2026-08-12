Isaiah Hartenstein Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Isaiah Hartenstein was named to Germany's 15-player roster for the FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers, giving head coach Alex Mumbru another NBA frontcourt option. Hartenstein joins Dennis Schroder and Tristan da Silva as Germany's NBA trio for the window against the Netherlands and Poland. The 28-year-old recently re-signed with Oklahoma City on a three-year, $75 million deal after averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 47 games last season. The Germany stint does not change his fantasy value. Back with the Thunder, he remains a strong piece for rebounds, assists, and field-goal percentage next to Chet Holmgren.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops