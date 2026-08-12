Emeka Egbuka Limps Off at Practice on Wednesday
Emeka Egbuka (undisclosed) limped off the practice field on Wednesday with athletic trainers, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Egbuka was being examined on a sideline table before eventually taking both cleats off. He walked back to the sideline to watch the rest of the practice. We'll have an update on Egbuka's status when more information comes out regarding why he was forced from Wednesday's training camp practice. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports that the 23-year-old former first-rounder was "rolled up on" by a teammate. The fact that Egbuka remained on the sideline to watch the rest of practice likely means that he's not dealing with a significant injury. When healthy, Egbuka figures to have a bigger role in Tampa's new-look offense in 2026 after the departure of veteran wideout Mike Evans. Egbuka nearly had 1,000-receiving yards in his rookie campaign in 2025 and contributed six touchdown receptions on 63 total catches. He's a fine WR2 target in fantasy football drafts going into his sophomore season in the NFL.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo