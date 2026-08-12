Caleb Douglas Listed as Starting Wide Receiver for Dolphins
Caleb Douglas among the team's starters. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Douglas was the first of five offensive skill position players selected by Miami in April and the first to crack the starting lineup. Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke glowingly of the 22-year-old wide receiver on Wednesday, telling reporters he has "been one of our most consistent guys, and he's showed up every day." With three starting receivers listed, Douglas appears next to Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington, and he will be a player to watch on Friday as he continues to pick up steam deep into training camp.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald