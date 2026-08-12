Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Listed as Co-Starters
Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are listed as co-starters. The "or" designation is used a number of times across the depth chart, but running back is the only position on offense without a clear listed starter. Tracy began the 2025 season as the starting running back, but missed time to injury and was overtaken on the depth chart even upon his return, with Skattebo nearly doubling his snap count in Weeks 4 and 5 before an ankle injury ended his rookie season. Skattebo has operated as the clear lead back for much of training camp, making the co-starter listing somewhat unexpected, though it should have no bearing on his fantasy outlook, and he ranks as RotoBaller's RB20, a full 25 running back spots ahead of Tracy.
Source: Pat Leonard
Source: Pat Leonard