Nicholas Singleton Impresses in Joint Practice
Nicholas Singleton was given a hefty workload in the team's joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday, with senior writer Jim Wyatt noting that he continues to impress. The Titans are a team that many are projecting to take a step forward offensively with 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward entering his second season and Brian Daboll taking over as coordinator. The fifth-round pick out of Penn State could play a role in improving what was the 31st-ranked offense a season ago. Eighth-year veteran Tony Pollard still projects as the team's lead back, while Tyjae Spears has reportedly had a strong camp of his own, featuring prominently in a pass-catching role. Still, Singleton has the versatility to sub in for either and is a player who could find fantasy relevance later in the season.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt