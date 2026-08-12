Rhamondre Stevenson Ahead of TreVeyon Henderson on First Unofficial Depth Chart
Rhamondre Stevenson appears ahead of TreVeyon Henderson, listed as the team's starter. Stevenson regularly out-snapped Henderson through the first half of their first season together, but the veteran's mid-season turf toe injury opened the door for the rookie to earn a workhorse role, in which he thrived. While the two saw closer to a 50/50 split down the stretch of the regular season, Stevenson again dominated playing time over a four-game postseason run, proving to be the more trusted back in critical situations. A year two leap is expected of Henderson, and he is routinely being selected multiple rounds ahead of Stevenson in 2026 fantasy drafts, but with his pass protection still being described throughout camp as a work in progress, he could find himself in a similar role to that held as a rookie, at least to begin the year.
Source: Mike Kadlick
Source: Mike Kadlick