Aaron Rai Hoping the Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind

Aug 12, 2026, 11:07 AM ET
Aaron Rai bounced back from back-to-back missed cuts with a T29 finish at the Wyndham Championship. He now turns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has four finishes of T26 or better in six trips to TPC Southwind. Historically, Rai has struggled on the greens here, losing more than 8.8 strokes putting over his last two appearances. His putting has not been much better this season, ranking 98th while losing -0.046 strokes per round. He has been strong in other key areas, ranking 23rd on approach (+0.448) and third in driving accuracy. He is also in the 66th percentile in proximity from 150-200 yards, a range that accounted for 41.8% of all approach shots here last year. Rai's precision gives him plenty of upside, but his putting could keep him from making a serious run at the top of the leaderboard.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour