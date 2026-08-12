DK Metcalf Has Less Margin for Error in 2026 Drafts
DK Metcalf is still going 65.4 overall in drafts after catching 59 passes for a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns last season. He wasn't completely ineffective. Metcalf averaged 14.4 yards per catch, remained Pittsburgh's most-targeted receiver with 99 looks and has made his share of plays with Aaron Rodgers again in camp. Repeating that target total may be the tricky part. The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and then moved up to take Germie Bernard 47th overall, giving an already low-volume passing game more options at receiver. Metcalf remains a starter and the biggest downfield threat of the group, so another productive season is hardly out of the question. His price just doesn't leave much room for another step backward. RotoBaller has him WR35 and 77th overall in half-PPR, nearly a round behind his current ADP. Metcalf can beat that ranking, but fantasy managers taking him in the sixth round are paying for some of the rebound before it happens.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller