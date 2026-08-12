Steelers' Offense Could Continue to be a Run-First Unit
Aaron Rodgers on offense. Based on conversations that Solak had while at Pittsburgh's training camp, he says he's confident that the identity of this year's Steelers offense will be similar to their identity in 2025 -- "running the ball out of heavy sets." Solak "can't get a lean" on the Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle backfield situation, but he's "confident both will be used enough to be playable on any given week." He thinks that Dowdle will "bite into Warren's catches more than most people realize." On the flip side, Solak believes that Warren will "bite into Dowdle's carries more than most people realize." It's good news for both Warren and Dowdle if the Steelers stay ground-based, but with a potential near-even workload split, both RBs might not have ceilings higher than RB3/flex backs in fantasy.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Solak