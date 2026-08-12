Michael Penix Jr. Still Not Cleared for 11-on-11 Work
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still not cleared for 11-on-11 team work in training camp, and he will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Even though Penix has yet to really compete with Tua Tagovailoa for the starting QB job this summer, head coach Kevin Stefanski has refused to name a starter for the beginning of the 2026 regular season. Tagovailoa will start on Friday against Denver, although he's likely to play only one offensive series. The 26-year-old Penix has been limited to 7-on-7 drills at camp so far, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play in any preseason games. Although Stefanski has yet to name a starting QB, the overwhelming expectation is that Tagovailoa will get the nod to begin the year. He'll likely be on a short leash if he doesn't perform, but as things currently stand, Penix is undraftable in single-year fantasy leagues, even in two-QB superflex formats.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall