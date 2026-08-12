Kenneth Walker Called an "Absolute Superstar"
Kenneth Walker continues to make a strong impression on his new teammates. According to Charles Goldman, Travis Kelce said Walker is "going to be a hell of a ball player for us," praised his all-around traits, and called him an "absolute superstar" on and off the field. Walker signed with Kansas City in March after rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 carries for Seattle last season. He added 31 catches for 282 yards, then closed out the year by running for 135 yards and earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LX. The Chiefs have Walker listed first on their unofficial depth chart, and his receiving ability has been noticeable throughout camp, including a touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes on a wheel route Monday. Kelce's comments are still teammate praise, but they fit everything Kansas City has seen from Walker since he arrived. He looks set for a significant role in the Chiefs' offense this season.
Source: Charles Goldman
Source: Charles Goldman