TreVeyon Henderson Still Has Work to Do in Patriots Backfield
TreVeyon Henderson still has some details to clean up as he enters his second season. Boston Sports Journal believes Rhamondre Stevenson has been the more dependable option between the tackles and on passing downs this summer, specifically pointing to Henderson's blitz pickup, vision and patience. Head coach Mike Vrabel offered a more encouraging assessment, saying some of those reads are starting to slow down for Henderson as he gets better at understanding what a run could look like a few strides after the snap. Henderson was explosive as a rookie, rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries while adding 35 catches for 221 yards and another score. His role did shrink during New England's playoff run, when Stevenson handled considerably more of the offensive snaps. Henderson's speed and big-play ability aren't the issue. If the processing and protection continue to improve, there should be more ways for the Patriots to keep him on the field in 2026.
Source: Boston Sports Journal
Source: Boston Sports Journal