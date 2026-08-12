Marvin Mims Jr. Listed as Starter on First Unofficial Depth Chart
Marvin Mims Jr. is listed as one of the three starting receivers, along with Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, according to Mike Klis of 9 News. Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are listed with the No. 2 offense. Additionally, Mims is listed as the team's top kick and punt returner on special teams. Fantasy managers always must take unofficial preseason depth charts with a grain of salt, and this one is no different. The 24-year-old Mims is trending down going into the 2026 campaign after a disappointing 2025 season in Denver, and because of the addition of Waddle. Bryant, not Mims, appears to be the current favorite for WR3 duties in Denver this year while having a strong training camp, while Mims has missed time recently with an undisclosed minor injury. The former second-rounder from the University of Oklahoma had 503 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024 in Year 2, but dropped to a 37-322-1 line in 15 regular-season games in his third season. Most likely, Mims will factor in more for the Broncos on special teams than as a regular contributor on offense.
Source: 9 News - Mike Klis
Source: 9 News - Mike Klis