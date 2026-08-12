Bo Nix to Sit Out of Preseason Opener on Friday
Bo Nix's recovery from multiple surgeries on his right ankle continues to go well this summer, but he will not play in the team's preseason opener on Friday versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. Payton said that Nix will play in the team's final two preseason games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, which will both be in Denver. Although Payton didn't specifically mention the artificial turf playing surface in Atlanta, it could be a reason as to why the Broncos will hold out their QB on Friday. Nix fractured his right ankle in the closing moments of the AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills in January, with his initial surgery coming days after, before needing a follow-up procedure in April to treat bone spurs in the same ankle. The 26-year-old missed most of the on-field work during the offseason program, but he's been a full-go since the start of training camp in late July and should be 100% healthy for a Week 1 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Nix said he has felt "completely normal" during camp, and his ankle surgeries won't make him hesitant to run in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold