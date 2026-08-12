Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Riley Greene (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected the contract of outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move. With Greene out on Wednesday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians and left-hander Foster Griffin, Ben Malgeri is starting in left field and will bat sixth. Malgeri, Julks, and James Outman could also see playing time in left field with Greene sidelined. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter tweaked his hamstring in Tuesday's game against Cleveland, and he'll be out for at least the next 10 days. Greene's injury coincides with a rough recent stretch at the plate in which he went 6-for-38 (.158) with a homer, a double, one RBI, nine runs scored, a stolen base, seven walks, and 14 strikeouts in his last 11 games, dating back to July 28. The former first-rounder and three-time All-Star has just 16 homers after clubbing 36 long balls and driving in 111 in 2025, but Greene should remain stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues while he recovers.
Source: Tigers PR
Source: Tigers PR