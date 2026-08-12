Ryan Clifford's Dismal 2026 Continues in August
Ryan Clifford has gone ice cold at the plate over the last month, going 5-for-55 (.091) over his last 15 games. The Mets' eighth-ranked prospect has had a forgettable season overall, but the recent downturn has pushed his slash line to .182/.275/.358 with a sky-high 37.3 percent strikeout rate that ranks the worst at Triple-A among qualified hitters. On the bright side, after a 29-home run campaign in 2025, the 6-foot-3 slugger has still been able to produce 16 long balls in 100 games for Syracuse in 2026, but it may do little for his chances to make an MLB debut this year. The 23-year-old looks like he needs more seasoning at Triple-A before making the jump, and fantasy managers in redraft leagues can safely leave him on the waiver wire for now.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com