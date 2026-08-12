Gavin Cross Displaying Power Stroke at Triple-A
Gavin Cross has an extra-base hit in three consecutive contests for Triple-A Omaha and is now on a mini four-game hit streak, during which time he has gone 7-for-17 (.412), including two doubles and a home run. The Royals' 26th-ranked prospect had been on a tear from late June to late July, hitting .352 while collecting a hit in 26 of 27 games, but despite that and his recent four-game run, the former ninth-overall draft pick is still only batting .249 on the year with a .734 OPS. There is intriguing power and speed in his profile, but the 6-foot-2 slugger owns a high strikeout rate of 28.8 percent which could lead to additional cold spells. Even so, the 25-year-old should get a shot in the majors before the season is out, although there is little reason to stash him in redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com