Walbert Urena Has Established Himself as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Walbert Urena has been one of the team's lone bright spots so far this season, recording a 7-8 record with a 2.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 101 2/3 innings (21 games). The 22-year-old's slightly inflated WHIP is a symptom of his issues with command, as he's logged a 12.6% walk rate. However, Urena's power sinker has helped him earn a stellar 54% ground ball rate. He's also been extremely difficult to take deep, allowing just 0.53 HR/9. Urena's 22.2% strikeout rate limits his fantasy upside, but the young right-hander has been an effective innings eater already and has plenty of time to continue to get better. In most league formats, Urena should be a priority waiver wire target where available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller