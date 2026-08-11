Josh Naylor Out on Tuesday With Wrist Soreness
Josh Naylor (wrist) is out of the team's starting lineup on Tuesday against the hosting New York Yankees in the Bronx with soreness in his right wrist, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Naylor tweaked his wrist on a swing during the homestand. Weston Wilson will make the start at first for the M's and will hit eighth against Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers. The 29-year-old Naylor's power continues to decline (he has only 10 homers in 111 games), but he's on pace for a new career high in stolen bases after swiping 30 bags with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks last year. It's bad timing for Naylor to be banged up, as he's hit .312 (24-for-77) with an .831 OPS, two home runs, five doubles, six RBI, five stolen bases, and nine runs scored in 21 games and 85 plate appearances since the All-Star break in mid-July. He's gone 7-for-24 (.292) with two homers, two doubles, four RBI, two runs, and two stolen bases in the first seven games in August. The Mariners are going to need Naylor down the stretch if they want to qualify for the postseason. Naylor is slashing .263/.328/.372 overall with 42 RBI, 44 runs, and 23 stolen bases to go with his 10 homers in 430 at-bats.
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish