Andrew Kittredge Remains a Worthy Waiver-Wire Target
Andrew Kittredge picked up his sixth save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Across 35 1/3 innings (41 games) in 2026, Kittredge has recorded a 3.57 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 30 strikeouts. The 36-year-old has been a reliable arm for Baltimore of late, allowing just two earned runs since the start of July. With Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the injured list, Kittredge has also recorded three saves in his last six outings. The Orioles also have right-handers Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia as capable high-leverage arms, so fantasy managers should not expect Kittredge to be the sole closer in Baltimore. Still, Kittredge is worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper league formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com