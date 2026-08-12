Geraldo Perdomo Active on Wednesday Against Rockies
Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is starting at the 6 and batting leadoff on Wednesday in the series finale against the division-rival Colorado Rockies and right-hander Ryan Feltner, per MLB.com. Perdomo dealt with knee soreness in Monday's series opener against the Rockies and was held out as a precaution on Tuesday, but he's back in there and ready to set the table against Colorado. The 26-year-old switch-hitting Dominican infielder will be looking for his first hit against Feltner, whom he's gone hitless against in seven at-bats. Perdomo has mostly been underwhelming for fantasy managers in 2026 after a career year in 2025, but he is batting .368 (14-for-38) with a 1.021 OPS, a homer, a double, two triples, four RBI, and four runs scored so far in 10 games in the month of August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com