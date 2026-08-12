Hunter Barco Sharp in Latest Outing at Triple-A
Hunter Barco looked sharp in his latest outing at Triple-A Indianapolis, tossing six innings of one-hit ball while walking two and striking out three. The Pirates' ninth-ranked prospect has worked as both a starter and reliever for Indy this year, with much better results as a starter, posting a 2.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP compared to a 6.94 ERA and 1.97 WHIP. The former second-rounder debuted with the Pirates last year, and made six appearances earlier in 2026, all out of the bullpen. The 6-foot-4 hurler could get another shot in Pittsburgh this year, but his fantasy relevance will depend on whether he's working as a starter or reliever. With the Bucs acquiring Clay Holmes, there currently isn't a need for a closer, and long relief would only make him viable in leagues that reward holds. Even so, the 25-year-old is a name worth monitoring in the event Paul Skenes' recent velocity dip turns into anything more serious and the Pirates end up needing a rotation arm.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com