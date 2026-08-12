Malik Nabers Could Join Team Drills as Early as Next Week
Malik Nabers (knee) could join team periods in training camp as soon as next week, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Nabers didn't do much in Wednesday's practice, but he has looked good when doing individual drills and running routes. The Giants will continue to monitor the former first-rounder from LSU after he tore his ACL and meniscus early in Week 4 of his second year in the NFL. Nabers has missed just one practice in camp to this point, and the Giants remain optimistic that he'll be ready to play in Week 1 in September on Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The 23-year-old proved as a rookie that he has high-end WR1 upside in fantasy by catching 109 of 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games played. Harbaugh's offense in 2026 might not afford Nabers as much volume, but he's the clear WR1 in New York and has obvious WR1 upside when he's at full health. RotoBaller currently has Nabers ranked as the No. 12 fantasy WR.
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard