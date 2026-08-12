Aaron Rodgers Needs an Invite to Return to Lambeau Field
Aaron Rodgers has said that the 2026 season will be his last in the NFL. If he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is expected, his name would go up on the Lambeau Field facade in five years with the other former Packers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rodgers' No. 12 would likely be retired, and he could be inducted into the Packers' Hall of Fame after four seasons of retirement. "Well, there first has to be an invite back," Rodgers told ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "We'll see about that, but yeah, I'm always going to have such a strong tie to Green Bay and the organization. If that comes to fruition, that could be a cool deal." Rodgers spent 18 years with the Packers before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023. The Jets didn't play the Packers in either of his two seasons with the Jets, and the Steelers faced the Packers at Acrisure Stadium in 2025. The 42-year-old was hoping that the Steelers' preseason game this year was in Green Bay, but it, too, will be held in Pittsburgh. "When I heard it was possible to play both my former teams, I was really hoping this one was going to be in Green Bay," Rodgers said. If 2026 is indeed Rodgers' final NFL season, he will end his career without playing at Lambeau Field as a visitor.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky