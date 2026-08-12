Travis Kelce Says he Can Still "Play at a High Level"
Travis Kelce thinks he can still "play at a high level," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. "I've still got a lot of love for this game," Kelce said Wednesday. "I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. That's probably the biggest thing for me, is making sure I'm accountable to the guys in this [locker] room and every single play that I'm out there." The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer signed a one-year, $12 million deal to return to KC back in March after leading the team in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (five), and receiving first downs (45) in 2025. Despite his age, Kelce still managed to finish as a top-five fantasy football TE in half-PPR scoring last year. Kelce will still have fantasy value in 2026 in what could be his last season in the league, but he's no longer a top-flight TE1 and is ranked as the No. 12 TE at RotoBaller.
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor