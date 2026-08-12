Jadarian Price Returns to Team Drills on Wednesday
Jadarian Price (lower body) returned to team drills in training camp practice on Wednesday for the first time in five practices, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. It should be noted that Wednesday was a walkthrough session as the team gets ready to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener this Saturday. The 22-year-old is in line for a key role immediately in his first year in the NFL in Seattle as the Seahawks look to replace Kenneth Walker. Along with Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson will be involved until Zach Charbonnet (knee) returns from a torn ACL that he suffered last postseason. While Price will certainly have a role early on, fantasy managers will want to be careful not to overvalue the Notre Dame product in a backfield that could change significantly once Charbonnet returns. Price has a wide-open opportunity to become the favorite for early-down work in Seattle, but he likely won't see enough weekly work to be much more than a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex.
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell