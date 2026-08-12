C.J. Stroud Enters Make-or-Break 2026 Season
C.J. Stroud is entering the all-important 2026 contract year after back-to-back down years. After winning the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud has averaged 13.8 fantasy points per game over the past two seasons, a nearly five-point drop from his stellar rookie season. The Texans declined to extend Stroud's contract this offseason following his postseason struggles, including four interceptions in the divisional-round game against the New England Patriots. With their elite defense, the Texans have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl this season if Stroud bounces back to rookie form in 2026. Currently listed as QB23 on RotoBaller's positional rankings, Stroud is a strong sleeper with upside this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller